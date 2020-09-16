Wednesday is the day to get your "guac" on - for free!

Sept. 16 is designated as National Guacamole Day. And to help celebrate, head to Legacy West in Plano and check out The Pit Stop. It’s a pop up, guacamole drive-thru set up for one day only.

You’ll get free, guacamole and chips from 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m, courtesy of Wholly Guacamole based in Saginaw. The company makes refrigerated guacamole sold in stores.

Nobody celebrates #NationalGuacamoleDay like our very own Wholly Guacamole Team! Guac lovers in North Texas and across... Posted by MegaMex Foods, LLC on Monday, September 14, 2020

“I have been with the company here in Saginaw for the last 26 years and we love giving back to the community any way we can—from blood drives to food drives and toy drives. This is such a fun way to celebrate National Guacamole Day on our home turf,” Jean Talley, HR Manager, MegaMex Foods said in a news release.

The company is adding to the fun by giving five fans the chance to win free guacamole for a year by swapping out under or over-ripened avocados for ready to eat guacamole. Any donated overripe avocados will be repurposed or composted and sent to Recycle Revolution Dallas.

And if you don’t have an avocado to swap, you can still stop by for free guac and chips.

To ensure safety and limited contact for visitors, all foods will be offered in closed, tamper-proof containers. In addition to promoting social distancing with signage, floor decals and line control, all staff will be wearing masks and gloves, and there will be hand sanitizer on-site.