Four Day Weekend finds a new home in Fort Worth

Four Day Weekend, a comedy institution, is getting back to the stage.

The announcement comes after the improv comedy company closed its Fort Worth doors in July due to a leasing issue.

Comedy and improv enthusiasts can now watch shows at the Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth.

“When we learned Four Day Weekend was losing its downtown space, the only response was 'come over here,'” said Dana Schultes, Stage West Executive Producer.

Four Day Weekend has become a staple of the Fort Worth entertainment scene with shows blending improv comedy, video sketches and live music. Audiences can expect a dynamic and interactive atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to keep the Southwest’s longest-running show in Fort Worth by establishing a residency at Stage West Theatre," said David Wilk, a founding member of Four Day Weekend. “This is a great collaboration between two well-known brands in the Fort Worth community and ensures our performances continue uninterrupted for our fans. Exit Stage West!”

The inaugural performance at Stage West Theater will be Aug. 3. Tickets are on sale at FourDayWeekend.com.