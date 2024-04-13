With a shovel full of dirt, a new chapter begins for Forest Theater, a cultural gem in South Dallas. Forest Forward commemorated the groundbreaking of the renovation of the 75-year-old theater on April 4 with a joyful block party for the whole neighborhood.

More than 700 people attended the event as state and local leaders promised to revive the iconic theater to its glory as well as make it an anchor for a massive revitalization program for South Dallas.

Forest Forward president/CEO Elizabeth Wattley announced Margot Perot and her family donated $1 million to the initiative.

Ethan Yizong Xie State Senator Royce West was among dignitaries who shoveled dirt during the groundbreaking.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Today’s groundbreaking at the Forest Theater symbolizes community partnership and collaboration at its very best – because when we come together to work toward a common vision, we are unstoppable,” Wattley said. “A project of this magnitude cannot be done alone but will only thrive with the buy-in and support from the entire community.”

Founded in 2017, Forest Forward’s mission is to drive equitable development and economic mobility and improve outcomes for children, residents and families of the South Dallas community. Having met and listened to members of the South Dallas community, this grassroots initiative recognizes the cultural significance and the potential of Forest Theater.

Built by Karl Hoblitzelle, Forest Theater opened in 1949 and initially served the Jewish population living in the neighborhood. After the construction of US Highway 175 and the demolition of 1400 homes in the early 1950s, Forest Theater became an important place for the growing African American population. The theater was the nexus between the community and Black culture, hosting stars like Tina Turner, Prince, Sidney Poitier and Gladys Knight & the Pips.

The renovation and expansion of Forest Theater marks the beginning of new chapter for the theater and South Dallas.

Over the decades, Forest Theater endured closures and has been repurposed as a house of worship, a gathering spot for Girl Scouts and an arts center operated by musician Erykah Badu. Largely vacant since 2009, a philanthropic couple purchased the theater in 2017. Forward Forest later obtained ownership.

“The renovation of The Forest Theater is more than just revitalizing a historically significant structure," Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua said. "Investing in and highlighting the theater’s historic significance is symbolic of the commitment of so many, to preserving South Dallas’ history while investing in new resources and assets for the community to grow. I am proud of the work that Forest Forward has already done, but even more proud and excited to continue working with them and seeing this project come to fruition.”

Ethan Yizong Xie The South Dallas Concert Choir sang at the groundbreaking block party.

Forest Forward has big plans for Forest Theater and the South Dallas neighborhood. The theater’s renovation is an integral part of Phase I of a $75.215 million transformative infusion of resources into the heart of zip code 75215 in South Dallas, creating a vibrant new core for the City of Dallas.

Phase I will not only reinstate the Forest Theater to its original elegance but will also include a major addition. Once complete, the theater complex will yield 66,000 square feet encompassing a 13,000-square-foot arts education hub; a 1,000-plus seat performance hall; a multi-use, 200-seat studio theater; a recording studio; and amenities such as a café, restaurant and roof-top feature.

HKS Architects

The interior of the theater will feature lower-floor, mezzanine and upper-balcony seating; a large stage and orchestra pit; concessionaire areas; a lush lobby; box offices and more. The Forest Theater’s popular marquee sign, known for its distinctive neon-green tower topped with a red ball, will be refreshed with new color and lighting, once again becoming a beacon on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Renovations are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Elizabeth Wattley gives a high five to the next generation who will benefit from the renovation and expansion of the Forest Theater.

Beyond the theater’s renovation, Forest Forward has partnered with Dallas ISD to convert the Martin Luther King Jr. Learning Center into the Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy for pre-k through 8th graders. The renovation includes more than 25,000 square feet of new construction and 7,800-plus square feet of improvements. The Academy will offer a STEAM-based curriculum (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and utilize Forest Theater for courses and educational offerings. Forest Forward also plans to build 150-plus units of mixed-income housing surrounding the theater to preserve affordability.

“The Forest Theater is the result of a successful private-public partnership that will serve as a decisive catalyst for not only economic development and growth but arts education and much-needed affordable housing,” U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett said. “Forest Forward’s remarkable $75 million vision – focused upon an often-forgotten community – has the potential to reimagine and bolster Sunny South Dallas, positively affecting generations to come.”

Learn more: ForestForward.org