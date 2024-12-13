Foodie 411: Foxtrot, new restaurants and holiday reservations

Foxtrot returns, several restaurants opened recently and where are you making reservations this holiday season? DallasNews.com/Food writer Sarah Blaskovich has some ideas in Foodie 411.

FOXTROT CAFES REOPEN IN JANUARY

Foxtrot cafes closed unexpectedly in April, but will make a comeback in 2025. I confirmed Thursday that two Foxtrot cafes will reopen in Dallas in January. One is in Snider Plaza and the other is on Knox Street in Dallas. For those who haven't been, Foxtrot was a coffee shop and a mini grocery store. One SMU student described it as a "pivotal" part of her college life. The company went through a dramatic closure and bankruptcy in April. The co-founder promised it would reopen in Dallas, and now we have proof it's happening.

PILLAR OPENS IN THE BISHOP ARTS DISTRICT

Just this week, a restaurant named Pillar opened in the Bishop Arts District in Dallas. It's a cozy place with a chef who really knows what he's doing. I recommend Pillar for anyone looking for a date-night spot this season.

THREE NEW RESTAURANTS YOU MIGHT WANT TO VISIT

There are a lot of new restaurants that opened within the past week or two. I've got three more: There's MiYa Chinese, an Asian restaurant in East Dallas near White Rock Lake. There's TABC, a beloved bar in Uptown that opened 30 years ago, closed, and then reopened just Thursday with the same name but different owners. And finally, there's a new neighborhood grill in northwest Dallas called Claremont.

I've eaten at all of the restaurants I've just mentioned. (It's one of the best parts of my job!) And it's worth saying: I mention them here because I was impressed with the food at all of them.

SEVERAL RESTAURANTS ARE OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY

We always get asked which restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we put together a list on DallasNews.com/Holidays. I love the utility of this list. Some people use it because they can't or don't want to cook on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Others use it because they don't celebrate those holidays and want to know where they can go. Whatever your reason, it does seem like there are a lot of great options this year.