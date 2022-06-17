Days of Our Lives

‘Days of Our Lives' Preempted, NBC 5 Daytime Lineup Changed June 17 for Golf

Golf tournament preempts favorite NBC daytime drama on June 17

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem -- the Brady, Horton and DiMera families will be watching golf just like the rest of the country.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be shown on Friday, June 17, 2022, anywhere in the U.S. as NBC clears the way for coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Championship from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The afternoon schedule for Friday has been adjusted to accommodate NBC Sports coverage.

Friday Schedule:
12 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show
1 p.m. - Access Daily
2 p.m. - The Ellen DeGeneres Show
3 p.m. - 2022 U.S. Open Golf Championship
6 p.m. - NBC 5 News
6:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News

"Days of Our Lives" will resume its normal broadcast schedule on Monday, June 20.

