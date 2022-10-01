Cellist's Gift to Dallas Symphony Orchestra Reflects a Lifetime of Music-Making

The best gifts come from old friends. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s retired Associate Principal Cellist, Yuri Anshelevich, gifted his collection of cellos and bows to the orchestra that was his professional home for years.

Anshelevich joined the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in 1977 and performed for 38 years, retiring in 2015.

“We are so grateful to Yuri for his incredible gift to the organization,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony. “Yuri has attended concerts since he retired, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him through the years. It is an honor that he is entrusting us with the future of his collection of instruments.”

Born in Russia, Anshelevich made his recital debut at the age of nine, and five years later earned acceptance at the famed Moscow State Conservatory. The same year he won First Prize in the Cello Division of the All-Russian Competition, which led to studies with world-famous cellist Mstislav Rostropovich. He has served on the faculty of Southern Methodist University and as an artist-in-residence at the University of Dallas. Still active as a soloist and chamber musician, his repertoire includes every major work written for cello.

The gift will facilitate an upgrade in one section of the orchestra.

“The addition of this collection to the ensemble will enrich the sound of the cello section,” said Fabio Luisi, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Louise W. & Edmund J. Kahn Music Director. “We are thankful for his generosity and for his many years of performance and friendship.”



As recognition for his generous gift, the orchestra will name its Manager of Orchestra Personnel in his and his wife Olga’s honor. Nishi Badhwar currently holds the newly renamed position of Olga and Yuri Anshelevich Manager of Orchestra Personnel.

In honor of the gift and his decades of performing with the orchestra, Anshelevich will return to the Meyerson Symphony Center to perform on one of his instruments in a special performance on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Luisi and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will join him in a performance of Kol Nidrei by Max Bruch.



“I treasure the time I performed with the DSO,” Anshelevich said. “I look forward to soloing on the stage at the Meyerson again. I am happy that my collection will have a permanent home and a beautiful future here at the DSO.”



Learn more: Dallas Symphony Orchestra