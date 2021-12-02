Burger King is taking customers back in time to 1957 in honor of its iconic Whopper sandwich.

The fast-food chain is celebrating the Whopper’s 64th anniversary this weekend with prices to match. The burger will be sold for just 37 cents, the amount it cost when it first debuted in 1957 at the original Burger King in Miami, Florida.

On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, participating restaurants nationwide will offer the deal on orders made through Burger King’s app or website.

But the price isn’t available for everyone — the deal is only being offered to members of the restaurant’s Royal Perks rewards program. Royal Perks members are limited to one offer per account.

The rewards program, which launched earlier this year, allows customers to earn points from purchases that can in turn be redeemed for free food items. For every $1 spent at Burger King, members earn 10 “crowns.”

Customers interested in the deal can sign up for the Royal Perks program on Burger King’s website or its mobile app.

The Whopper became the fast food giant’s signature burger after being developed by Burger King co-founder James McLamore in 1957. McLamore wrote in his memoir he developed the burger after noticing one of Burger King’s rival restaurants in Gainesville, Florida, was finding success selling a larger burger.