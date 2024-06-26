Fort Worth and Dallas art installations among Top 100 CODAaward finalists, voting open now

Two public art installations in Dallas-Fort Worth are among three in the state nominated as a Top 100 CODAaward finalist this year.

The CODAawards is an international art competition celebrating projects that "successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces."

The general public can vote on 100 large-scale community artworks from around the world nominated for the award.

Voting will take place from June 24 to July 2.

Dallas

CODAworx Shadow Lines by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee, artists and co-founders of RE:site

Shadow Lines, Memorial for the Victims of Racial Violence by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee, artists and co-founders of RE:site, sits in Martyrs Park in downtown Dallas.

The site marks where Patrick Jenning, the Rev. Samuel Smith and Cato Miller were lynched in 1860 after being wrongfully accused of starting a slave revolt.

The work is inspired by the words of Dr. George Keaton, that this memorial “will be a reverent reminder that lynchings happened on the ground we walk on every day.”



Built like a sundial, the memorial highlights the dates and names of each victim of racially motivated lynchings and hangings from the time of slavery to the Jim Crow era in Dallas.

Fort Worth

CODAworx Do Something Good for Your Neighbor by The Art Studio at RDG Planning & Design

Do Something Good for Your Neighbor by The Art Studio at RDG Planning & Design is alongside Lake Como in Fort Worth.

This public art installation honors local community leader William H. Wilburn Sr. and is inspired by the natural beauty and rich history of Lake Como Park.

The steel sculpture's sides are engraved with text excerpts from The Lake Como Weekly archives and other historically relevant documents.

A bench running through the structure invites viewers to sit and reflect.

This artwork aimed to showcase the unique qualities of the Lake Como community and share its story with future generations.