Lorne Michaels donates ‘SNL' archive to Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin Published 57 mins ago • Updated 57 mins ago A sample of the photos shared with UT's Harry Ransom Center by Lorne Michaels are below. 10 photos 1/10 Unidentified photographer, [Lorne Michaels], 2000s. Lorne Michaels Collection. Harry Ransom Center. 2/10 3/10 Michael Dobo, [Lorne Michaelswith Dave Wilson and Chevy Chase],Lorne Michaels Collection. HarryRansom Center. 4/10 Newspaper advertisement for NBC’sSaturday Night, 1975. Lorne MichaelsCollection. Harry Ransom Center. 5/10 Clipping from TV Times for The Hart andLorne Terrific Hour, ca. 1971. LorneMichaels Collection. Harry RansomCenter. 6/10 Unidentified photographer, [LorneMichaels and Ray Charles], 1977. LorneMichaels Collection. Harry RansomCenter. 7/10 Edie Baskin, [Slides of photo bumpersfor Saturday Night Live Seasons 1-5],1970s. Lorne Michaels Collection.Harry Ransom Center. 8/10 Edie Baskin, [Slides of photo bumpersfor Saturday Night Live Seasons 1-5],1970s. Lorne Michaels Collection.Harry Ransom Center. 9/10 Edie Baskin, [Shelley Duvall, JaneCurtin, Gilda Radner, Lorne Michaels,and Laraine Newman], 1977. LorneMichaels Collection. Harry RansomCenter. 10/10 Unidentified photographer, [DavidSpade, Lorne Michaels, and ChrisFarley], ca. 1995. Lorne MichaelsCollection. Harry Ransom Center. This article tagged under: Saturday Night Live More Photo Galleries Sunday Temperatures Snow day! Kids and pets enjoy the first snow day of 2025 North Texans ‘want to build a snowman' and did, and shared their photos North Texans share photos of the first snow of 2025