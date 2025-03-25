Spring storms bring hail to North Texas on March 25, 2025 Published 11 mins ago • Updated 29 seconds ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail in North Texas during spring storms on March 25, 22025. 11 photos 1/11 Eli and Steve Brown. We got hit hard today first time ever since moving here two years ago to our new house. Skyline estates neighborhood in Hutchins, Texas 2/11 Marc Newhouse Quarter size hail near I-30 & US80 3/25/25 3/11 Michael Sekinger Hail out of no where in east Dallas!!! 4/11 Anonymous 5+ minutes of grape size hail in North Arlington near Lake Viridian. Lots of cars with hail damage 5/11 Jose Canizales Pic of hail 6/11 David Pinkard Marble size hail flying everywhere. This is on a covered porch. 7/11 Amy Anderson Rainbow! 8/11 David Benedetto Location: Colleyville Heritage SoftballColleyville TXDate/TimeTuesday 3/25 @ 7:35pmGame Delay 9/11 Janet Edwards Taken from Sky Creek Ranch 10/11 Janet Edwards Looking S. From Sky Creek Ranch Keller 11/11 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comweather More Photo Galleries Inside the Neiman Marcus flagship store in Dallas Saturday storms bring hail to North Texas NBC 5 viewers share photos of storm damage in their neighborhoods Irving storm damage