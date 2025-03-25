Spring storms bring hail to North Texas on March 25, 2025

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail in North Texas during spring storms on March 25, 22025.

We got hit hard today first time ever since moving here two years ago to our new house. Skyline estates neighborhood in Hutchins, Texas
Eli and Steve Brown.
Quarter size hail near I-30 & US80<br /> 3/25/25
Marc Newhouse
Hail out of no where in east Dallas!!!
Michael Sekinger
5+ minutes of grape size hail in North Arlington near Lake Viridian. Lots of cars with hail damage
Anonymous
Pic of hail
Jose Canizales
Marble size hail flying everywhere. This is on a covered porch.
David Pinkard
Rainbow!
Amy Anderson
Location: Colleyville Heritage Softball<br>Colleyville TX<br>Date/Time<br>Tuesday 3/25 @ 7:35pm<br>Game Delay
David Benedetto
Taken from Sky Creek Ranch
Janet Edwards
Looking S. From Sky Creek Ranch Keller
Janet Edwards
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com
