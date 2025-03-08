Saturday storms bring hail to North Texas

Saturday started with storms dropping hail up to quarter size on parts of North Texas. NBC 5 viewers shared their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

70 photos
1/70
We briefly got small hail in Duncanville this morning.
Keith Minor
We briefly got small hail in Duncanville this morning.
2/70
@6:10AM 3/8/25, Grand Prairie, Grand Peninsula subdivision (Joe Pool Lake).
MICHAEL LE
@6:10AM 3/8/25, Grand Prairie, Grand Peninsula subdivision (Joe Pool Lake).
3/70
Hail in Cleburne, Tx Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
Jeannie Long
Hail in Cleburne, Tx Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
4/70
Rural Cleburne Tx
Donna Davis
Rural Cleburne Tx
5/70
Burleson Hail
Alex Conner
Burleson Hail
6/70
Crazy hail this morning around 5:30 we got woken up and even our neighbors windows got busted
Angie Baker
Crazy hail this morning around 5:30 we got woken up and even our neighbors windows got busted
7/70
Quarter sized hail in Burleson
Keli Cullen
Quarter sized hail in Burleson
8/70
Hail this morning in Godley.
Maria
Hail this morning in Godley.
9/70
10/70
Ping pong ball size hail in Burleson
Tiffany Miller
Ping pong ball size hail in Burleson
11/70
Waxahachie hail
Wanda Boyd
Waxahachie hail
12/70
This is the size of the hail in Granbury this morning
Shawn Parsley
This is the size of the hail in Granbury this morning
13/70
Melissa in Cleburne Get Outlook for Android
Melissa Leininger
Melissa in Cleburne Get Outlook for Android
14/70
Hail fell here in Burleson
Deanna Elizondo
Hail fell here in Burleson
15/70
Hail in Granbury
John and Christy Brabec
Hail in Granbury
16/70
Lots of damage in Waxahachie. Broken windows, overturned 18 wheelers on<br /> highway. Even took the paint off the North side of our home!
Sandy Bates Emmons
Lots of damage in Waxahachie. Broken windows, overturned 18 wheelers on
highway. Even took the paint off the North side of our home!
17/70
Not as much as some folks, but still destructive
Theresa Burrows
Not as much as some folks, but still destructive
18/70
Waxahachie hail this morning
Norma Chambers
Waxahachie hail this morning
19/70
A considerate amount of hail blocking our gutters during this morning’s quick storm. This is in Crowley TX.
Pablo A. Crespo
A considerate amount of hail blocking our gutters during this morning’s quick storm. This is in Crowley TX.
20/70
Hail in waxahachie
pat Tidwell
Hail in waxahachie
21/70
Lots of damage in Waxahachie. Broken windows, overturned 18 wheelers on<br /> highway. Even took the paint off the North side of our home!
Sandy Bates Emmons
Lots of damage in Waxahachie. Broken windows, overturned 18 wheelers on
highway. Even took the paint off the North side of our home!
22/70
Waxahachie hail
Wanda Boyd
Waxahachie hail
23/70
Hail in Waxahachie
Chris Porter
Hail in Waxahachie
24/70
Hail storm Glen Rose TJ Sivley<br /> 817-565-6376
TJ Sivley
Hail storm Glen Rose TJ Sivley
817-565-6376
25/70
Omg Crowley Texas hail this morning! March 8, 2025
P Fischetto
Omg Crowley Texas hail this morning! March 8, 2025
26/70
Hail in Waxahachie
Chris Porter
Hail in Waxahachie
27/70
LOTS of quarter sized hail, high wind, lasted 10 min.
Spencer Mankin
LOTS of quarter sized hail, high wind, lasted 10 min.
28/70
Good morning Thought I would share some pictures <br /> Thank you Lety Rangel
Leticha Martinez
Good morning Thought I would share some pictures 
Thank you Lety Rangel
29/70
Hail in Burleson
Chris Barile
Hail in Burleson
30/70
Hail in Waxahachie Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
Christine Harris
Hail in Waxahachie Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
31/70
Rural Cleburne Tx
Donna Davis
Rural Cleburne Tx
32/70
Burleson Hail
Cody Conner
Burleson Hail
33/70
Burleson Hail
Cody Conner
Burleson Hail
34/70
Pics of hail in south Arlington (South Cooper and Sublett) 3/8 6:10 am.
Christina Stamey
Pics of hail in south Arlington (South Cooper and Sublett) 3/8 6:10 am.
35/70
Hail in our front and back yard in Burleson. Kathleen Hawkins
Kathleen Hawkins
Hail in our front and back yard in Burleson. Kathleen Hawkins
36/70
Hail hit hard and fast at 6am in Mansfield TX this morning at 6am. With<br /> weird sounding winds before it hit. It sounded like a tornado was about to<br /> hit.
Dorthy Prill
Hail hit hard and fast at 6am in Mansfield TX this morning at 6am. With
weird sounding winds before it hit. It sounded like a tornado was about to
hit.
37/70
Here’s the hail from Mansfield at about 6am!
Jennifer Kendricks
Here’s the hail from Mansfield at about 6am!
38/70
Hail in Burleson Sent from my iPhone
Kaye Barham
Hail in Burleson Sent from my iPhone
39/70
We had just brought our puppies in before we heard high winds, hail and a<br /> thud against the house. Once the threat moved past, we went out and saw<br /> our tree had fallen and leaning against the house. Granbury.
Kevin Voigt
We had just brought our puppies in before we heard high winds, hail and a
thud against the house. Once the threat moved past, we went out and saw
our tree had fallen and leaning against the house. Granbury.
40/70
Omg Crowley Texas hail this morning! March 8, 2025
P Fischetto
Omg Crowley Texas hail this morning! March 8, 2025
41/70
Oh hail Burleson
Amy Costigan
Oh hail Burleson
42/70
Hail in Duncanville
Tracy Hinton
Hail in Duncanville
43/70
Hail this morning in Mansfield, TX
Scottie Phillips
Hail this morning in Mansfield, TX
44/70
Hail in Burleson Sent from my iPhone
Kaye Barham
Hail in Burleson Sent from my iPhone
45/70
We had about an inch of hail in Burleson.  That is a pile of hail.
mkubisch94
We had about an inch of hail in Burleson.  That is a pile of hail.
46/70
Hail in Waxahachie Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
Christine Harris
Hail in Waxahachie Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
47/70
Hail in Cleburne, Tx Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
Jeannie Long
Hail in Cleburne, Tx Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
48/70
hail storm palmer texas
Yanelly Guel
hail storm palmer texas
49/70
Jennifer Horn in Mansfield.
Jennifer Horn
Jennifer Horn in Mansfield.
50/70
This much hail came in a matter of minutes in Crowley.
Sherry Hapney
This much hail came in a matter of minutes in Crowley.
51/70
Hail in Waxahachie Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
Christine Harris
Hail in Waxahachie Yahoo Mail – Email Simplified
52/70
Crowley TX Hail
Alexis Moore
Crowley TX Hail
53/70
Lightning shot during hail storm Waxahachie Tx
Charlene De La Rosa
Lightning shot during hail storm Waxahachie Tx
54/70
Richard mccutcheon hail in Duncanville
Richard Mccutcheon
Richard mccutcheon hail in Duncanville
55/70
Here’s the hail from Mansfield at about 6am!
Jennifer Kendricks
Here’s the hail from Mansfield at about 6am!
56/70
Jennifer Horn in Mansfield.
Jennifer Horn
Jennifer Horn in Mansfield.
57/70
Hail hit hard and fast at 6am in Mansfield TX this morning at 6am. With<br /> weird sounding winds before it hit. It sounded like a tornado was about to<br /> hit.
Dorthy Prill
Hail hit hard and fast at 6am in Mansfield TX this morning at 6am. With
weird sounding winds before it hit. It sounded like a tornado was about to
hit.
58/70
Mansfield hail Saturday morn at 0600
Cheryl H
Mansfield hail Saturday morn at 0600
59/70
Alot of hail here this morning. We lost 5 trees in the front yard to the<br /> wind. Pictures to come as soon as it gets light.<br /> Have a great day news team!
TM
Alot of hail here this morning. We lost 5 trees in the front yard to the
wind. Pictures to come as soon as it gets light.
Have a great day news team!
60/70
Pea size hail in Grand Prairie. Kyle VanScoyoc Sent from my iPhone
Kyle Vanscoyoc
Pea size hail in Grand Prairie. Kyle VanScoyoc Sent from my iPhone
61/70
Waxahachie Texas no power and hail
Charlene De La Rosa
Waxahachie Texas no power and hail
62/70
Hail 3/8 Burleson
T.L. Grover
Hail 3/8 Burleson
63/70
Hail storm Burleson, Tx
Phil Avery
Hail storm Burleson, Tx
64/70
A considerate amount of hail blocking our gutters during this morning’s quick storm. This is in Crowley TX.
Pablo A. Crespo
A considerate amount of hail blocking our gutters during this morning’s quick storm. This is in Crowley TX.
65/70
Hail hit hard and fast at 6am in Mansfield TX this morning at 6am. With<br /> weird sounding winds before it hit. It sounded like a tornado was about to<br /> hit.
Dorthy Prill
Hail hit hard and fast at 6am in Mansfield TX this morning at 6am. With
weird sounding winds before it hit. It sounded like a tornado was about to
hit.
66/70
Woke up this morning to a hailstorm about 4:30 AM. In Cleburne Tx<br /> BC & Lori Roque residence
Bc Roque
Woke up this morning to a hailstorm about 4:30 AM. In Cleburne Tx
BC & Lori Roque residence
67/70
Crowley TX Hail
Alexis Moore
Crowley TX Hail
68/70
Good morning, this is what we woke up to this morning in Granbury at 5:20. Great way to start the morning!
Good morning, this is what we woke up to this morning in Granbury at 5:20. Great way to start the morning!
69/70
Hail NE Mansfield this am. Pic taken about 8 min after hail ended
Kathy Adams
Hail NE Mansfield this am. Pic taken about 8 min after hail ended
70/70
Highland trail rd in Johnson County
Trenton Madison
Highland trail rd in Johnson County

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comsevere weather

More Photo Galleries

NBC 5 viewers share photos of storm damage in their neighborhoods
NBC 5 viewers share photos of storm damage in their neighborhoods
Irving storm damage
Irving storm damage
The Cowtown 2025: 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K
The Cowtown 2025: 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K
BNSF Technology Awareness Day 2025
BNSF Technology Awareness Day 2025
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us