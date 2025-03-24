Inside the Neiman Marcus flagship store in Dallas

8 photos
1/8
Christian Dior Accepting the Neiman Marcus Award from Stanley Marcus, 1947
The Neiman Marcus Group
Christian Dior Accepting the Neiman Marcus Award from Stanley Marcus, 1947
2/8
Balenciaga tribute fortnight 1980
The Neiman Marcus Group
Balenciaga tribute fortnight 1980
3/8
French Fortnight 1985
The Neiman Marcus Group
French Fortnight 1985
4/8
Neiman Marcus store at Elm and Murphy in Dallas in 1907
The Neiman Marcus Group
Neiman Marcus store at Elm and Murphy in Dallas in 1907
5/8
Original Neiman Marcus store in 1907 before fire
The Neiman Marcus Group
Original Neiman Marcus store in 1907 before fire
6/8
Stanley Marcus presenting Yves Saint Laurent with Neiman Marcus Awards 1958
The Neiman Marcus Group
Stanley Marcus presenting Yves Saint Laurent with Neiman Marcus Awards 1958
7/8
Stanley Marcus greets Coco Chanel as she arrives at Love Field 1957
The Neiman Marcus Group
Stanley Marcus greets Coco Chanel as she arrives at Love Field 1957
8/8
Coco Chanel and Stanley Marcus
The Neiman Marcus Group
Coco Chanel and Stanley Marcus

This article tagged under:

Dallas

More Photo Galleries

Saturday storms bring hail to North Texas
Saturday storms bring hail to North Texas
NBC 5 viewers share photos of storm damage in their neighborhoods
NBC 5 viewers share photos of storm damage in their neighborhoods
Irving storm damage
Irving storm damage
The Cowtown 2025: 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K
The Cowtown 2025: 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us