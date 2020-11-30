holiday movies

Get Paid to Watch 25 Holiday Movies in 25 Days

The chosen "Chief Holiday Cheermaster" will pick 25 holiday movies and fill out short surveys about each one

Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

The year 2020 has probably brought out the streaming binge-watcher in us all. And now, there's a chance you could cap off this decade of a year by doing what you love and getting paid for it.

Reviews.org is looking for someone to binge-watch holiday movies -- 25 of them in 25 days -- with the mission of finding the best holiday movie of all time.

The website's chosen "Chief Holiday Cheermaster" would pick any 25 holiday-themed movies. Suggestions include “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story," “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas," among others.

The prize: $2,500 and gift cards for 1-year subscriptions to seven streaming services.

To be eligible you have to be over 18, have a video streaming device and be able to fill out a short survey after every film. The website is asking applicants to explain, in 200 words or less, why they're the right person for the job.

Applications are open until Dec. 4 and the winner will be announced Dec. 7.

Click here if this sounds like the gig for you.

