Get Paid to Watch 25 Holiday Movies in 25 Days

The year 2020 has probably brought out the streaming binge-watcher in us all. And now, there's a chance you could cap off this decade of a year by doing what you love and getting paid for it.

Reviews.org is looking for someone to binge-watch holiday movies -- 25 of them in 25 days -- with the mission of finding the best holiday movie of all time.

The website's chosen "Chief Holiday Cheermaster" would pick any 25 holiday-themed movies. Suggestions include “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story," “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas," among others.

The prize: $2,500 and gift cards for 1-year subscriptions to seven streaming services.

To be eligible you have to be over 18, have a video streaming device and be able to fill out a short survey after every film. The website is asking applicants to explain, in 200 words or less, why they're the right person for the job.

Applications are open until Dec. 4 and the winner will be announced Dec. 7.

Click here if this sounds like the gig for you.