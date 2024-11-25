Holiday Hits of 2024: Analog Adventures

The Toy Insider’s Laura Schacht is showing us toys that encourage kids to put down the screens and focus on building, creating, connecting, playing, and more.

SCRIBBLE SCRUBBIE PETS SPRAY BOUTIQUE (Crayola)

Kids can personalize their favorite pets at the Scribble Scrubbie Pets Spray Boutique. Customize pets with the included washable markers and airbrush for beautiful transformations. For easy cleanup, wipe off the included backdrop and playmats and wash pets under the faucet using the included scrub brush. Batteries are required.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $29.00

SAY YES! ALPHABET BEAD BRACELET SET (MAKE IT REAL)

So many friendship bracelets, so little time. Make It Real is bringing this trend to new heights. The Say Yes! Alphabet Bead Bracelet Set is the ultimate bracelet-making kit. Use more than 1,000 assorted beads to create bracelets featuring fun and inspiring messages.

AGES: 8+

MSRP: $14.99

GENME ALL-IN-ONE AIRBRUSH DESIGNER (HORIZON)

Show your true colors with the GenMe All-In-One airbrush designer. This one-of-a-kind beauty set comes with a cordless, cosmetic-grade airbrush pen, allowing you to create vibrant hair art, body art, and temporary tattoos. Simply poop one of the four vibrant airbrush markers into the tool, press the button, and let the color flow. The airbrush markers are washable.

AGES: 6+

MSRP: $19.99

BUILD YOUR OWN PRISMIC 3D PUZZLE LANTERN (PURPLE LADYBUG)

It’s a fun DIY craft kit that transforms into a dazzling light-up lantern. It doubles as a beautiful piece of holiday décor that will light up the tip of your tree or hang it in any spot in your home during the holiday season.

AGES: 12+

MSRP: $24.99

SPIROGRAPH SHRINK CHARMS (PLAYMONSTER)

Spirograph just got even more Charming with Shrink Charms. Draw Spirograph designs on shrink paper, color them in with neon markers, and put them in the oven to make the charms. Then, add your handmade charms to jewelry with the included bracelet-making materials. Use the design ideas included in the instructions or come up with your own.

AGES: 8+

MSRP: $17.99