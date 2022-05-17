‘Yellowstone' Prequel ‘1932' Casts Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford

The latest chapter in the "Yellowstone" saga is getting legendary.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in Paramount+'s "1932," the latest installment in the massively popular western franchise from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, E! News confirms.

The series will "will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to the streamer.

"1932" follows in the bootsteps of "1883," the Yellowstone prequel series starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The first season of "1883," which became the most-watched title in Paramount+ history, wrapped in February and the show's creator hinted that it was a one-and-done story.

Nothing like Ford and Mirren to insure that all is not quiet on the Western front, however.

After an iconic acting career spanning nearly six decades, Harrison had never taken on a series regular role on a television series until April when he was cast in Apple TV+'s "Shrinking." On "Shrinking," Harrison will appear alongside Jason Segel as Jimmy, a grieving therapist who "starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks."

Mirren, however, is no stranger to the small screen. She appeared as Detective Jane Tennison on seven seasons of the BBC's "Prime Suspect" from 1991 to 2006. She won three consecutive BAFTA TV Awards for Best Actress between 1992 and 1994 and an Emmy in 2007 for the show's final season.

"Yellowstone," the show that started it all, announced that production on season five began on May 16. The Kevin Costner-starring series has become one of the biggest success stories in all of TV, with its season four finale garnering over 10 million viewers.

"1932" is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ in December.