Travis Kelce's new TV game show hosting gig is his wildest dream

Originally appeared on E! Online

Are you ready for it? It being Travis Kelce's new era as TV's hottest new game show host.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has officially been named host of "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?," Prime Video announced April 16.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will emcee 20 episodes of the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? spinoff. Each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

And, yes, Kelce's foray into television hosting is truly something out of his wildest dreams.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with 'Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?'" the 34-year-old said in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining."

2024 TV Premiere Dates

Taylor Swift's boyfriend added, "I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

And Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming for Amazon MGM Studios, has full confidence the sports star's charming personality will win game show fans over.

"Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field," she shared in an April 16 press release. "His natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests, coupled with some exciting new twists, will keep our global customers coming back week after week."

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Of course, this isn't the athlete's first time starring on his own TV show. The "New Heights" podcast co-host famously looked for loving on the 2016 E! reality dating series "Catching Kelce."

Kelce's latest career endeavor comes on the heels of his 2024 Super Bowl win with the Chiefs and his increasingly serious romance with Swift, who he began dating last year.

Travis Kelce can't believe his own good luck.