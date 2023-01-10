The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos Published 1 hour ago • Updated 5 mins ago Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Golden Globe awards. 14 photos 1/14 Amy Sussman/Getty Images (L-R) Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 2/14 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 3/14 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Oglala Lakota actor Mo Brings Plenty arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2023. 4/14 Frazer Harrison/WireImage Monica Barbaro attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 5/14 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 6/14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 7/14 Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 8/14 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 9/14 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 10/14 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Laverne Cox arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023. 11/14 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lionel Boyce attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 12/14 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 13/14 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 14/14 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023. This article tagged under: Golden Globes More Photo Galleries TCU Fan Photos Viewer Photos: Dallas Warehouse Fire Luggage Piles Up at U.S. Airports Your Holiday Photos 2022