Taylor Swift's ‘seemingly ranch' moment causes Heinz to create custom sauce

As best we can tell, Taylor Swift has never mentioned any sauces in any of her songs, but a viral photo of her at the recent Kansas City Chiefs football game has her fans going all out for ranch dressing.

In a post shared by fan account @tswifterastour, the pop star seems to be hugging another woman as she watched the game in Travis Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” the now-viral tweet reads.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

Swift’s presence at the game did not go unnoticed by fans and sports commentators. It felt like the entire world was invested in their budding relationship — including brands.

Immediately, Hidden Valley Ranch got in on the fun, tweeting “new product just dropped” alongside a photoshopped bottle of the company's dressing with a red label and the words "Tay + Trav" on it.

Later, the company tweeted another current meme circulating online — a photo of actor Kevin James smiling sheepishly — with the following caption:

“me when i found out that @taylorswift13 likes seemingly ranch.”

The account later joked they didn’t “have time to think about the Roman Empire” that day because they were too busy thinking of how to put Kelce and Swift’s name together.

The real icing on the ranch cake was a quote tweet on Sept. 25 from the brand with the original post and the caption “Seemingly us.”

Even the brand’s name on Twitter has since been changed to “Seemingly Ranch.”

Ketchup maker Heinz also got in on the fun, sharing a photo to Instagram of a new condiment bottle: “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch,” a riff on its Kranch condiment, which came out in 2019.

In an email to TODAY.com, the company confirmed they were not joking about making the limited-edition bottles.

“In honor of #Traylor, Heinz (Arrowhead Stadium’s supplier of both Ketchup AND Ranch) is creating and releasing 100 (13+87 because Taylor + Travis = 100 😉) bottles of Limited-Edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce,” a spokesperson confirmed, noting fans can follow Heinz on Instagram for more on how to get the special edition sauce that is going into production “ASAP!”

Walmart shared a photo of one of the store’s enormous aisles with dozens of the retailer’s generic brand of ranch dressing.

“Seemingly ranch? Yup, we got it!” the tweet reads, with an edited aisle sign.

Even the Empire State Building tweeted in solidarity, sharing a photo of the iconic structure lit white and red.

“Ketchup and seemingly ranch,” the post reads.

Ketchup and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/8L7UhjCaH7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 27, 2023

Swift and Kelce made headlines after she was spotted cheering on the NFL player next to his mother, Donna Kelce, last weekend. Swifties immediately swarmed to the Chiefs Kingdom fandom — doing things like pranking their football-watching partners and buying Kelce jerseys — to cheer on the new couple.

In a Tuesday episode of his podcast, Kelce said it was “ballsy” of Swift to come to his game.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” he told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

While Kelce went on to say that he will likely stop commenting on their relationship — “I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am” — he will always remember this weekend.

“It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he said. “And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

