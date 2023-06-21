Taylor Swift

Stanford to offer course about Taylor Swift

Here's what to know about a Stanford course about Taylor Swift

NBC Universal, Inc.

In your wildest dreams you never imagined this: Stanford and Swifties in academic commune.

The university is offering a Taylor Swift-focused course next spring called "The Last Great American Songwriter."

The course was actually created by an enchanted Stanford sophomore, Ava Jeffs, who is a lifelong Swifty.

Jeffs created a course analyzing Swift like an author and partnered with a professor to bring it to life.

Students over 10 weeks will delve into each of Swift's albums and analyze the cultural impact of the artist over her career.

Taylor Swift Jun 20

Taylor Swift just added 42 more international ‘Eras Tour' stops

Taylor Swift Jun 5

Taylor Swift has hilarious reaction after swallowing ‘delicious' bug on stage

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us