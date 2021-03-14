See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Published 38 mins ago • Updated 2 mins ago While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles 12 photos 1/12 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. 2/12 Kevin Mazur Doja Cat arrives for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 3/12 Kevin Mazur Tish Cyrus and daughter and Best New Artist nominee Noah Cyrus attend the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 4/12 Kevin Mazur Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) 5/12 Kevin Mazur H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. 6/12 Kevin Mazur Phoebe Bridgers arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 7/12 Kevin Mazur Ben Winston at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 8/12 Kevin Mazur Bad Bunny arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 9/12 Kevin Mazur Finneas arrives on the 2021 Grammys red carpet. 10/12 Kevin Mazur Lizzo attends the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 11/12 Kevin Mazur Miranda Lambert attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 12/12 Kevin Mazur Chika attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. This article tagged under: GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammys 2021 0 More Photo Galleries The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks Your Pictures of Large Hail From Overnight Storms on Feb. 25, 2021 Viewer Photos: Richland Hills Recycling Center Fire