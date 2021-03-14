See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Doja Cat arrives for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Tish Cyrus and daughter and Best New Artist nominee Noah Cyrus attend the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.
Phoebe Bridgers arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Ben Winston at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Bad Bunny arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Finneas arrives on the 2021 Grammys red carpet.
Lizzo attends the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Miranda Lambert attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Chika attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

