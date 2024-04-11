A new ‘Blair Witch Project' movie is in the works and ready to haunt you

Originally appeared on E! Online

Time to once again ask the question, are you not scared enough?

Lionsgate and Blumhouse are officially developing and producing a new "Blair Witch Project" movie, 25 years after the original horror movie hit theaters, the companies announced at CinemaCon on April 10.

The original "Blair Witch Project" starred Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams and Joshua Leonard as three film students who vanish in 1994 after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary about a local myth, known as the Blair Witch, leaving behind their footage. After grossing $248 million at the box office, it spawned a 2000 sequel "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2," as well as a 2016 reboot, simply titled "Blair Witch."

But as for the upcoming movie, the rest of the spooky details will have to wait, as the casting and plot have not been announced. And it's unclear if the original stars, or the film's writers and directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, will be involved in the new movie.

"I'm very grateful to Adam [Fogelson] and the team at Lionsgate for letting us play in their sandbox," Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum said in a press release on April 10. "I'm a huge admirer of 'The Blair Witch Project,' which brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon."

In fact, the filmmaker noted that there likely would not have been "'Paranormal Activity' had there not first been a 'Blair Witch,'" adding that he was excited to see where the new film would take them.

The upcoming "Blair Witch Project" will join Blumhouse's massive horror family, which includes the "Paranormal Activity" franchise, "Insidious," "The Purge," "Halloween," "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "M3GAN," along with award winners "Get Out" and "BlacKkKlansman."

"I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years," added Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair. "We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation."