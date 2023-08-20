Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus marries ‘Prison Break' actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu wedding

Tish Cyrus is a married woman again.

Miley Cyrus' mother married "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell in a small, poolside ceremony in Malibu, California in front of family and friends this weekend, according to multiple reports. Photos from the wedding were posted on Just Jared Aug. 20.

E! News has reached out to the bride and groom's representatives for comment and has not heard back.

Miley Cyrus, 30, and sister Brandi Cyrus, 36, were bridesmaids, wearing ice blue dresses and carrying bouquets of white roses and baby's breath, while their brother Trace Cyrus, 34, appeared to be a groomsman.

Tish Cyrus, 56, wore a white, strapless, lace bridal gown with an A-line skirt and long veil while Purcell, 53, sported a white collared shirt and black pants. A few dozen guests watched the wedding ceremony from across a pool surrounded by large white candles. White rose petals were scattered on the ground and a large arrangement of baby's breath was set up behind the couple.

The ceremony took place at what appeared to be Miley Cyrus' Malibu mansion. The "Flowers" singer had purchased the home in 2022, four years after another house she owned in the coastal town burned down in a wildfire, according to Architectural Digest and other outlets.

With the couple's marriage, Tish Cyrus' kids—five in total—gain several step siblings. Purcell and ex-wife Rebecca Williamson share two sons and two daughters.

Tish Cyrus announced her engagement to Purcell, who famously played Lincoln Burrows on "Prison Break," on Instagram April 29, more than a year after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after almost 30 years of marriage.

In her post, Miley Cyrus' mom shared a photo of herself and her now-husband embracing and also offered a close-up look at her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. Tish Cyrus captioned the post, "A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell."

