Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna ‘Chickadee' Cardwell dead at 29

June "Mama June" Shannon and her family have suffered a tremendous loss.

The reality star's daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the older sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has died following a 10-month cancer battle. She was 29.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," Shannon wrote on Instagram Dec. 10, alongside a photo of herself, Cardwell and their family members on a set. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

Cardwell, a mom of two and the eldest of Shannon's four daughters who starred with their family on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Toddlers & Tiaras," confirmed in March on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal glands. She later underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and documented her health battle on social media.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," Shannon wrote in her post. "She passed away with her family around her."

The "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star continued, "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

As Cardwell went through her cancer treatments, she was able to attend a major event for their family: Thompson's high school graduation in May. Following her passing, all her sisters shared their own personal tributes to her.

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," wrote Thompson, 18. "Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is."

In addition to Thompson and their mom, Cardwell is also survived by sisters Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 27, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, partner Eldridge Toney and daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7.

"Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality," Thompson wrote. "I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"

The teen continued, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!