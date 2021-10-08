Madonna Crawls on Fallon's Desk in Cheeky ‘Tonight Show' Interview

Madonna kept longtime late night host Jimmy Fallon on his toes Thursday night.

The pop star, who is doing the press circuit promoting her "Madame X" concert film, chatted with Fallon in what "The Tonight Show" billed on YouTube as an "off the rails" interview.

Before the segment, Fallon told the audience he was "nervous" to interview the singer.

"Madonna's been on the show many times and she never does anything that we plan," he explained."We can go over all the questions and then she comes out and says something else and takes over the show and it's nerve-wracking for me."

Naturally, when Madonna later did join him on stage, she sent Fallon into a tailspin.

"I like to freak you out and make you think I'm going to do something crazy," she laughed, adding his desk looked "too normal."

"Like, I just want to shove everything off of it and lay on it," she said.

"Shove, shove," Fallon said, waving his hand.

"Seriously? I'll do it," Madonna replied. "Maybe later, you're expecting it now."

Later in the interview as she explained her belief that "artists are here to disturb the peace," she leaped onto his desk.

"No no no! Stop it!" Fallon said frantically, as he took his jacket off to apparently shield the pop star. "I don't know what to do?"

"No one is going to see anything!" she said as she stood up, before flashing her behind at the audience.

Madonna got the in-studio audience to sing along to an impromptu version of her iconic 1984 hit, "Like A Virgin," and discussed the moment she heard herself on the radio for the first time.

Madonna also confirmed that she's writing a movie about her life, after many studios attempted to do so over the years.

"Why would these people make a movie about my life? There's nothing true in the script, the guy who is making it has no understanding of women, no appreciation of women, no respect for women," she recalled. "This happened a couple of times ... and finally I just threw down the gauntlet. I just said there's nobody on this planet that can write or direct a movie about me better than me."

In the meantime, Madonna's concert film "Madame X" will debut on Oct. 8 on Paramount+.

