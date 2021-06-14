In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes for Lack of Afro-Latino Representation in ‘In the Heights'

'I’m truly sorry. I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening,' Miranda said in a statement

Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda addressed criticism following the opening weekend of the movie adaption of “In the Heights,” apologizing Monday for a lack of African Latino representation.

“In The Heights,'' which was written by Miranda and originally opened on Broadway in 2008, follows a Caribbean diaspora community in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood amid a rise of gentrification. The film adaptation, released in theaters and on HBO Max last week, was highly anticipated but some expressed disappointment at the lack of Afro-Latinos in the cast.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miranda, one of the film's producers who also has a cameo role in the adaptation, acknowledged the critics Monday in a statement on Twitter, saying he heard the “hurt and frustration” over colorism.

Entertainment News

cancer 5 hours ago

CNN's Christiane Amanpour Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer

5 hours ago

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Explain Their ‘Discreet' Lifestyle in Rare Interview

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

In the Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us