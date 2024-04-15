Kesha switches ‘TikTok' lyric about Sean ‘Diddy' Combs at Coachella

Originally appeared on E! Online

The party don't stop, but this lyric has.

When Kesha made a surprise appearance at Coachella alongside Reneé Rapp, she changed a longstanding lyric to her song "TikTok" that references Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While the original opening line was, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy," during her April 14 performance, Kesha instead sang, "Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy." And in footage shared to social media, both she and Rapp can be seen holding up their middle fingers.

E! News reached out to reps for Combs but was unable to reach them for comment.

The change comes amid legal trouble for the rapper and is in fact not the first time Kesha has swapped the lyric while performing. In November while performing in Los Angeles as part of her "Only Love" tour, the 37-year-old sang, per The Hollywood Reporter, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me."

That performance occurred one day after Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura — Combs' former girlfriend of over a decade —filed a lawsuit against the rapper in New York, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship.

Two more lawsuits were filed against the "I'll Be Missing You" artist that same month over separate alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. He denied wrongdoing in each instance and settled the case with Ventura on November 18.

However, since then he's faced more legal turmoil, including a new lawsuit filed against both Combs and his son Christian alleging sexual assault during a yacht trip in December 2022. Both have denied the allegation through their attorney.

In addition, on March 25, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at properties owned by Combs in both Miami and Los Angeles. A spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News at the time it "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners."

One day after the searches, his attorney shared a statement on his behalf.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

While noting that Combs cooperated with authorities and that neither he nor any of his family were arrested or detained, Dyer added the events lead "to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

According to NBC News, sources close to the investigation told the outlet firearms were found at both properties. Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations seized the Grammy winner's phones in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas.

While the investigation is ongoing, a source told NBC News the raid was connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the investigation, the source added.