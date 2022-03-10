Kelly Clarkson Will Pay Her Ex Brandon Blackstock Millions in Their Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have reached a settlement in their divorce, almost two years after the singer and TV host initially filed the paperwork to legally split.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY, Clarkson, 39, will pay her ex a one-time payment of $1,326,161, as well as monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, and $45,601 monthly in child support for their two children; River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5. Clarkson and Blackstock will share joint legal custody of their kids.

Per the documents, "The Voice" coach will have primary custody of their children in Los Angeles, with Blackstock being able to have custody the first and fifth weekends of each month. Clarkson will also have to pay the 45-year-old talent manager a one-time reimbursement payment of $350,000 for their children's private air travel.

The documents also state that their two children will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for traveling purposes.

As part of their settlement, Clarkson and Blackstock also divided properties and assets. Clarkson is getting their two Montana properties and California residence. Blackstock, who currently lives in Montana, will pay $2,000 a month in rent for one property and $12,500 per month for the second until he vacates on or before June 1, 2022.

Per the settlement, the "Piece by Piece" singer will also take the family pets. Neither Clarkson nor Blackstock have responded to TODAY's requests for comment.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. In July of last year, the "American Idol" alum asked a judge to legally declare her single, expressing in the declaration that she and Blackstock each "deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Ready to start a new chapter, in February, the Grammy winner filed a petition to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. In court documents obtained by NBC at the time, Clarkson said she had the "desire" to use her middle name as her new last name for personal reasons.

"My new name more fully reflects who I am," she explained.

During her NBC holiday special, "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around," Clarkson got candid about feeling lonely and the “really tough year” she experienced amid her divorce and pandemic.

"I’m gonna be real with y’all. When I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone," she said about "Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)."

"I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time."

She explained that she wrote the song for herself, "but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad."

