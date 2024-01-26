Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to Cowtown, world tour includes a stop in Fort Worth

Justin Timberlake is going on tour and he's got three stops in Texas including one at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Thursday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake announced his first tour in five years -- The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The stop in North Texas will happen on June 4. Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 2, at JustinTimberlake.com, the announcement said.

According to a news release from Dickies Arena, fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single “Selfish” out now, and everyone’s favorite hits.

Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell, and Cirkut, “Selfish” is the first taste of solo music from Timberlake since his 2018 "Man of the Woods" record. His sixth studio album "Everything I Thought It Was" is out on March 15.

This weekend, Timberlake will return to Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, making the TV debut of his newly released single “Selfish”.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets to see the former *NSYNC boy band member begin Jan. 29 through his fan club. Other presales will follow, including a Verizon and Citi presale, Live Nation said. To purchase early, fans can also go to Ticketmaster.com on Thursday, Feb. 1 anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and enter unlock code: DICKIES.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE 2024 TOUR DATES

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Additional dates and cities in Europe and the UK will soon be announced, Live Nation said.