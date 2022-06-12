Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT Winner at the 2022 Tony Awards

Jennifer Hudson has achieved the exclusive status of EGOT with her Tony win for producing the musical “A Strange Loop.”

The lingo of “EGOT” refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their career in entertainment. Only 16 other individuals have achieved the rare EGOT status. Hudson now is the 17th.

Other significant figures who have also won all four awards include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg.

Hudson won her first of the four awards, an Oscar, for her supporting role in 2006's "Dreamgirls." She is a two-time Grammy winner, having won her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

She went on to score a Daytime Emmy last year, for the animated short "Baba Yaga," which she executive produced and also lent her voice to.

Coincidentally, in this year’s ceremony for the Tony Awards, it was hosted by a fellow supporting actress Oscar winner, Ariana DeBose, who won this year for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”