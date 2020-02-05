Jay-Z says Family’s Sitting During National Anthem at Super Bowl not Political Statement
Rapper Jay-Z said he and his family were not trying to make a political statement when they remained seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, according to NBC News.
In a video posted Sunday by TMZ, the rap mogul, his wife, Beyoncé, and their 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, were seen sitting as they watched Demi Lovato's performance. The gesture led to speculation that the celebrity couple was making a silent protest.
But, during a discussion Tuesday at Columbia University, Jay-Z said that wasn't the case.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
"It wasn't. Sorry," he said when asked if his family's remaining in their seats was meant to convey a message. "It really wasn't."
Read more at NBCNews.com.