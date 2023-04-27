James Corden Reveals the One ‘Carpool Karaoke' Guest He Could Never Book

James Corden has recruited an all-star roster of artists to perform on “Carpool Karaoke” over the years, but there is one name he couldn’t land: Paul Simon.

The “Late Late Show” host, who will end his run on the late-night program after eight years off April 27, says he always wanted Simon to appear on the show's signature segment.

“I adore him,” he told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on April 26.

Corden, who has also said he wanted the artist formerly known as Kanye West to appear on "Carpool Karaoke," then explained his personal connection to Simon, noting how his “first experience singing in a car” came when he, his sisters and their parents would go on long road trips for vacations.

“They are some of my most joyous memories and the particular album of those road trips was ‘Graceland,’” he said. “And my mom would just be asleep and the four of us would just sing every single word.”

Corden, 44, said “Graceland” had an enormous impact on him, with one song in particular speaking to him.

“For me, that album, I think, might be perfect,” he said.

“You know that song ‘Gumboots’ where he’s got a lyric where he says, ‘You don’t feel you could love me, but I feel you could,’ which I think sums up how any sort of stereotypically unattractive boy at the age of 14 or 15 feels about every girl at their school at the time.

Corden said that line stuck in his head as something that would be ideal for “Carpool Karaoke.”

“I had this idea where I would just give anything to drive around in a car with Paul Simon and I had this idea that I would maybe try and surprise my mom and dad and my sisters and that we’d all get in this car and sing this song, but Paul … he’s hard to get,” he said.

“He’s hard to get — as he should be.”

Simon aside, “Carpool Karaoke” featured some of the biggest names in music sitting in a car with Corden, talking and singing their biggest hits.

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, the Jonas Brother, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles all appeared over the years. His final guest was Adele.

Corden’s run as host of “The Late Late Show” ends when the final episode airs Thursday, April 27, on CBS.

