Henry Cavill expecting first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill is about to enter a new league: parenthood.

The "Justice League" star and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first baby together, he told Access Hollywood at the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere April 15.

Explaining that his parents inspired him to become a dad, Cavill noted, "Natalie and I are very, very excited."

Needless to say, Cavill is head over heels for the Vertigo Entertainment executive, exclusively telling E! News, "I've never known someone to work as hard as her."

As for their down time at home, he shared, "We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range."

But alluding to Viscuso's pregnancy, the 40-year-old quipped, "Obviously not now—but previously."

As for CAvill's next chapter, becoming a father is something he's reflected on before.

"If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them," he told Men's Health U.K. in 2017. "And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.'"

The news comes three years after Cavill and Viscuso made their romance Instagram official. And while dating in the public eye isn't easy, the "Man of Steel" actor made it clear he wouldn't let any critics be their kryptonite.

"I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote in a 2021 message to his Instagram followers. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

In fact, Cavill and Viscuso have kept much of their relationship private—with them not even making their red carpet debut as a couple until late 2022.

So while you wouldn't find details of their life together on the front page of The Daily Planet, the "Argylle" alum and the production company executive, who once appeared on "My Super Sweet 16" years ago, have given fans glimpses into their private world—such as through birthday tributes and sweet shout-outs.

"I am so, so proud of you, Henry," Viscuso wrote on Instagram in 2021 to celebrate his Hollywood Reporter cover. "You truly are the greatest man I have ever known."

And Cavill has spoken about the power of her encouragement.

"She has been an incredible support system for me," he told Deadline in 2022, "and really opened my eyes to a lot of things and opened a gateway for me to drive harder and pursue further. And I'm eternally grateful for that."

