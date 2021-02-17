Gwyneth Paltrow Details Her Long-Lasting COVID-19 Symptoms

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her experience with COVID-19 and the symptoms she has been feeling months after recovering.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," Paltrow wrote in a recent post for her website, Goop.

People who experience symptoms more than two months after being diagnosed with the coronavirus are often called "long haulers."

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, explained to TODAY in July that many COVID-19 patients have symptoms that go on for months, from fever to aches and chills to shortness of breath and generalized fatigue.

Paltrow said she had tests done in January that showed she had "really high levels of inflammation in my body." She said she consulted Dr. Will Cole, who advised her to a "version of a protocol" he outlines in his book, Intuitive Fasting.

"It’s keto and plant-based but flexible (I’ve been having fish and a few other meats), and I fast until 11 a.m. every day," she wrote, adding that she's used to doing cleanses but her current dietary plan is more "freewheeling."

She said she's been cooking a lot as a result but all without sugar and "of course" no alcohol.

She went on to list several products she is using that are available on her website, including several supplements which she claimed are mostly "in service of a healthier gut."

Paltrow listed butyrate, zinc, B vitamins, "some vitamin D3," and fish oil as some of the supplements she takes each day. She also said she uses a vitamin C serum and infrared sauna regularly.

"A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skin care even more," she wrote. "Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!"

With Paltrow opening up about previously having COVID-19, she joins a long list of fellow A-list celebrities who have more publicly documented their experience. Perhaps most notably, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were some of the first celebs to go public with their diagnosis, a move which a study later found helped shape public opinion.

According to the study, people surveyed who had heard the news said Hanks’ diagnosis “highlighted the reality of COVID-19” and broadened their understanding of not only the severity of the situation but also their susceptibility to the illness.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: