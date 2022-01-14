Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Wants Viewers to Look Past Race in New ‘Macbeth'

The Academy Award winner stars as the infamous Scottish king

(L-R) Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Lucas Barker, Moses Ingram, Stephen Root and Joel Coen
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage via Getty Images

Joel Coen’s new film “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is putting a diverse spin on the 400-year-old Shakespearean play, with Denzel Washington starring as the infamous Scottish king.

But the Academy Award winner said diversity isn’t the only reason to watch this movie.

“Obviously we are diverse, so I think that’s a great thing,” Washington told NBC BLK at a roundtable with other media outlets. “You know, in my humble opinion, we ought to be at a place where diversity shouldn’t even be mentioned, like it’s something special. These young kids — Black, white, blue, green or whatever — are highly talented and qualified. So that’s why they’re there.”

The film, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+ after a limited run in theaters, also features Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff and Kathryn Hunter as the witches.

