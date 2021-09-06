Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Offset

"My Family" just got bigger.

Cardi B and husband Offset announced Monday the birth of their second child together on Sept. 4, 2021.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"9/4/21," Cardi captioned an Instagram photo alongside Offset and their newborn son in the hospital. In the snapshot, the new mama cradled her little one, who was swaddled in a light blue blanket, while Offset looked on adoringly.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset told E! News in a joint statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The baby's arrival comes three months after the 28-year-old "WAP" rapper debuted her baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards while performing alongside Offset's hip-hop group Migos. "#2," Cardi later captioned an Instagram post, confirming her pregnancy. Offset similarly shared on Instagram Stories, writing, "Another blessing."

The couple's bundle of joy joins 3-year-old sister, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Meanwhile, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.

Cardi B &Offset: Romance Rewind

Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, secretly tied the knot in September 2017. The "Bodak Yellow" singer filed for divorce exactly three years later following Offset's alleged infidelity beginning in 2018. However, the couple reconciled by December 2020.

"She loves the attention from him," a source told E! News at the time. "He's trying really hard to win her back."

Cardi seemed to address her self-described "dysfunctional" relationship while revealing an epic maternity photoshoot ahead of her baby's birth.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she wrote on June 28. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

Cardi B reveals why she chose to confirm pregnancy rumors during her "Saturday Night Live" performance, reaffirms her Twitter love for Chrissy Teigen and teaches everyone how to use her popular catchphrases correctly.