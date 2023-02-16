Bruce Willis Was Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia: Here's What That Means

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis' family announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, his family now says his “condition has progressed” to a much more serious condition called frontotemporal dementia.

In a statement shared Thursday, the 67-year-old actor's family explained that his condition has evolved to frontotemporal dementia.

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," the family said. "For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” they added.

What Is Frontotemporal Dementia

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to the nonprofit academic medical center the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language.

What Causes Frontotemporal Dementia

The Mayo Clinic says there are a number of different diseases that can cause frontotemporal degeneration but the two most prominent have to do with a group of brain disorders involving the protein Tau and a protein called TDP43.

In about a third of all cases, Frontotemporal degeneration is inherited, the Mayo Clinic said. However, most people with FTD have no family history of it or other types of dementia.

Frontotemporal Dementia Symptoms and Diagnosis

According to the Alzheimer Association, the diagnosis of FTD starts with neurological exams, brain scans such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and/or glucose positron emission scans.

Some of the first symptoms of FTD may include weight gain due to overeating, unusual or antisocial behavior, unusual verbal, physical, or sexual behavior as well as loss of speech or language.

In later stages, FTD patients can develop movement complications such as difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, unsteadiness, rigidity, slowness, or twitches.

What is the difference between Alzheimer's disease and Frontotemporal Dementia?

One of the biggest differences between Alzheimer's disease and FTD is that patients diagnosed with FTD generally exhibit personality disorders in the early stage, while memory decline often doesn't arise until the later stage.

In addition, Alzheimer's disease generally affects most of the brain, meanwhile, FTD primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are the areas generally associated with personality and behavior.

Is There a Cure for Frontotemporal Dementia?

The Alzheimer Association says there are currently no specific treatments for any of the FTD subtypes.

There are, however, different medications that can reduce agitation, irritability, and/or depression. These treatments should be used to help improve quality of life but have not been proven to stop the disease.

"FTD inevitably gets worse over time and the speed of decline differs from person to person," the association said. "Individuals with frontotemporal dementia show muscle weakness and coordination problems, leaving them needing a wheelchair — or bedbound."

Genetic counseling and testing are also available in individuals with family histories of frontotemporal degeneration.