Britney Spears' Fiancé Responds to Octavia Spencer's Comment That Singer Should Get a Prenup

Octavia Spencer may have managed to steal the spotlight from one very famous bride-to-be.

The Oscar winner reacted to Britney Spears’ announcement on Instagram that the singer and Sam Asghari are getting married — with a warning that has raised eyebrows. The post itself has generated nearly 3 million likes, but Spencer’s advice is what has people talking.

“Make him sign a prenup,” Spencer wrote in the comments.

That brief bit of wisdom has earned over 25,000 likes and hundreds of responses, including one from Asghari himself.

Asghari directly replied to Spencer simply with the 100 emoji.

He also proved he has a sense of humor when he acknowledged Spencer's remark in his own Instagram story.

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" he wrote. "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day."

Many people felt Spencer was on point with her advice.

“Yes straight to the point,” someone responded to her comment.

“Perfectly. 100%,” another person wrote.

“Hope she listens,” someone else added.

In 2004, Spears married childhood friend Jason Alexander, but that union was annulled shortly after. Later that year, she tied the knot with Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 15.

Spears, 39, revealed the engagement news Sunday.

“I can’t f------ believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned the clip.

Asghari, 27, also announced the engagement on Instagram, with a photo of the singer showing off her ring, blocking both of their faces.

“@britneyspears,” he captioned the post, along with king and queen emoji.

Spears has been in the headlines in recent months for her efforts to regain control of her estate from her father, who filed a petition to cease control of her conservatorship last week.

James “Jamie” Spears filed a petition Tuesday stating that his daughter is “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

