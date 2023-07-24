2023 Chicago concerts

Watch: Blue Ivy performs on stage alongside mom Beyoncé at Chicago show

Beyoncé performed for two nights at Soldier Field in Chicago

By NBC Chicago Staff

Beyoncé took over Chicago this weekend, with two sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

The shows, part of a world tour touting the singer's 2022 album "Renaissance," featured multiple costume changes and more than 30 songs each night. But the audience during Sunday's show was treated to something a little extra special: an appearance by Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy.

About halfway through the concert, fans on social media captured Blue Ivy, 11, floating up onto the Soldier Field stage in a camouflaged green and sequin jacket with matching cargo pants.

Blue Ivy then joined backup dancers to perform alongside her mom during "My Power" and "Black Parade," and dozens of videos and photos posted to social media document the crowd showing their support for the surprise guest.

Blue ivy coming out to Chicago and absolutley killing it!!! And she dod a little dance moment while leaving ght stage shocking us all! #beyonce #blueivy #chicago #renaissanceworldtour #renaissance #carters #soldierfield

After the performance, the show paused as the crowd gave the duo a standing ovation.

Beyoncé now heads to Detroit for the next stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

