Actor Mark Margolis, known for ‘Better Call Saul' and ‘Breaking Bad,' dies at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for playing drug lord Hector Salamanca on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died at 83 following a short illness, according to his family.

"Mark’s enduring excellence and amiable nature have left an indelible impression on those fortunate enough to collaborate with him and know him," Robert Attermann, his agent, said in a statement. "He will certainly be missed."

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2012 for his role on "Breaking Bad," and spent his lengthy career playing memorable characters on both movies and television.

He started his career in the 1970s with several small roles in movies. He played a henchman in Brian De Palma's "Scarface," and appeared in movies including the Civil War drama "Glory" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective."

He was noted for often collaborating with director Darren Aronofsky, appearing in several of his films, including "Pi," "Requiem for a Dream," "The Fountain," "The Wrestler," "Black Swan" and "Noah."

Margolis was born in Philadelphia in 1939 and later moved to New York City to study acting.

He is survived by his wife and son, who were with him at the time of his death.