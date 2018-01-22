Find out how many pounds of potato chips and chicken wings Americans consume during the Super Bowl. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

When the top two NFL teams meet Feb. 4 in the Super Bowl, advertisers will take advantage of breaks in the action to compete for viewers hearts and wallets.

Super Bowl commercials have long been characterized by creativity and cost. And once upon a time these 30- and 60-second masterpieces were kept under wraps to build anticipation around the prime-time reveal.

In recent years, advertisers have spoiled the suspense by rolling out their Super Bowl commercials ahead of the big game. In 2017, of the 49 ads that ran during the Super Bowl broadcast, 36 brands released the full commercial ahead of game day, according to Adweek.

But not all brands take the early-release route. According to Brian Riordan, president of the advertising firm NSG/SWAT, an emerging trend has been to create additional "teaser" content that either sets up the premise of a story or features new content that plays off the prime time spot.

Super Bowl ads cost millions to produce and air, and with NBC charging advertisers north of $5 million for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LII, brands are looking to stretch their dollars beyond the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation.

Early releases and teasers help broaden a brand's exposure, garnering even more buzz for a company. Experts say the strategy is getting people to talk about a brand's commercial before the game in order to generate some early interest online, rather than risk getting eclipsed by a more viral-worthy spot on game day.

"Whether the goal is purely consumer-facing or a rallying cry for the organization, brands that successfully tap into that pregame discussion have a significant advantage to drive greater reach and engagement that the game alone cannot deliver in one fleeting moment," said Jeff Gagne, Havas Media SVP of strategic investments.

Last year’s Super Bowl saw advertisers get political, with brands tackling issues such as immigration and climate change. Viewers can expect to see the trend continue at this year’s game, according to pre-released teasers.

"I think again you’re going to see center stage this year politically charged statements around climate change, female empowerment and other issues,” Unruly North America president Steven Sottile told Adweek, citing the Trump administration’s controversial environmental policies and "a 2017 that was marred with sexual harassment scandals everywhere you turn."

But viewers who tune in to Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, for some much-needed escapism can also count on brands bringing humor, according to Fluent CMO Jordan Cohen, who says consumers statistically favor "funny" commercials.

Here's an early peek at some of the commercials you can expect to catch during the big game:

Stella Artois:

The AB InBev brand's "Taps" commercial stars Matt Damon and highlights how viewers can help provide people with access to clean drinking water by purchasing a limited-edition Stella Artois Chalice.

Doritos vs. Mountain Dew:

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage will "face off" to promote Doritos' new spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew's clear soft drink.

Groupon:

"Girl's Trip" star Tiffany Haddish loves Groupon. So it would only makes sense that the comedian be named its new celebrity spokeswoman.

Skittles:

The "most exclusive Super Bowl ad ever" will be shown during the game only to Marcos Menedez, of Canoga Park, California. Viewers will be able to watch Menendez’s reaction to the ad via a livestream on Skittles’ Facebook page.

M & M's:

Also teasing reactions to ads, M & M's tapped four critics who voted for the Critics’ Choice Awards to react to it's Super Bowl commercial.

Pepsi:

Supermodel Cindy Crawford will drink a Pepsi for the Super Bowl once again, recreating her iconic 1992 Big Game spot.