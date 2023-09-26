Country star Morgan Wallen bringing world tour to Arlington next summer

Morgan Wallen, country star and former contestant on NBC's "The Voice," is bringing his "One Night at a Time" world tour to AT&T Stadium next summer

Wallen's PR arm, with the assistance of Eli and Peyton Manning, announced Tuesday he was extending the tour with 10 additional dates including one on Thursday, July 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Wallen already has two Texas dates on the current leg of the tour, with shows scheduled this November for Austin and Houston.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in a statement on his website. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024



Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59… pic.twitter.com/ghV5kihLfU — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

Each date is said to include three opening acts from a rotating group of players. In Arlington, Wallen will be supported by Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Wallen played his first-ever stadium show in Arlington, at Globe Life Field, on Oct. 8, 2022, as part of his Dangerous tour.

Earlier this year, Wallen canceled six weeks of tour dates and was put on vocal rest after saying he'd lost his voice and was unable to perform. After resting his vocal cords, Wallen was able to resume his schedule.

Fans hoping to score tickets for the Arlington show will need to register for the presale on Wallen's website. Registration runs through Oct. 1. Fans will be randomly selected to receive a day and time for the presale.

According to Wallen's website, $3 from every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music.