Sisters Celebrate 15 Years of Selling Books that Celebrate Black Culture and History

Texas has roughly 300 independent and chain bookstores. Five are Black-owned with the largest one in all of the southwest found in Fort Worth.

"So many different groups have contributed to helping elevate the bookstore and seen the value of the books we carry," says Donya Craddock as she lists Forbes, USA Today and Martha Stewart among those who've spread word about The Dock Bookshop.

A strip shopping center in East Fort Worth has been the home of The Dock Bookshop for 15 years.

A labor of love for the women who own it.

"I have to credit my sister for that. She is very innovative. and she was looking to do something, and when she mentioned bookstore, it just really touched my heart," said Donna Craddock. "We emphasize and create a space where all people are welcome. We just believe that the information we have, everybody needs to know it. Love it and enjoy it."

Sisters Donna and Donya Craddock opened their shop in 2008. At a time when independent book stores were closing, they saw opportunity.

"We love big box stores but there's so much, we didn't see ourselves in that store. So we just created a little niche of our own," Donna Craddock said.

For Donya Craddock, "It was a no brainer for us to say, we need to start at who we are. We are Africa-American. Our stories need to be told."

The smell of incense greets customers as they come in the front door. It's an invitation to come in, get curious, be open.

The shelves are stocked with books written by Black authors decades ago through today.

"There are so many of them telling their stories and telling it to a different generation," Donya Craddock said.

The books inform, inspire, teach and entertain. Name the category - heritage, history, nonfiction, fiction, recipes, romance, science fiction, self-help - and the Craddocks either have it or can get it.

Of special pride is the award-winning western section and the impressive collection of children's books.

"To see themselves. To see themselves on the cover. They just gravitate. Representation is very important," Donna Craddock said.

"Representaion is so crucial in building strong individuals. Know yourself. Know your contributions. You can build a strong individual who contributes to society," agreed Donya Craddock.

"A lot of people feel self love when they come in. Just love of culture and respect. Some people may not be African-American or have African heritage but they come in, and they're like, 'Oh, wow. I respect this'," added Donna Craddock

The sisters have earned respect.

More than 700 book titles.

National recognition.

Connections to authors.

Purpose in their passion.

"I know why I'm here now. I get it. This is what I do. I share our history. I share our culture. I share our ancestors' voices," Donna Craddock said.

As for the name, The Dock Bookshop, there's intent in that, too.

"There's this little country in the Grecian Isles called Side, and it had these docks where everybody would come and trade commerce, mercantile, an exchange of ideas," explained Donya Craddock.

"The dock serves as a point of exchange and information, and so that's one of our purposes. We serve as a point of exchange and information," Donna Craddock added.

"And it's also the last four letters of our last name," Donya Craddock smiled.

February is a busy month for the craddock sisters with people more focused on celebrating Black history.

Yet at the dock, the celebration happens every day, every month and all year with events in person, in the community and online.