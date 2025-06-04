One dead after flash flooding in Dallas overnight

One person has died after flash flooding in Dallas early Wednesday morning, as powerful storms swept through North Texas overnight.

The system brought torrential rain and dangerous road conditions.

According to officials, the fatal incident occurred near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at Hillcrest Road, near White Rock Creek, an area that saw significant flooding.

Some parts of DFW saw more than four inches of rain in just a few hours.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Dallas County, which remained in effect until around 3 a.m. Wednesday. That warning coincided with multiple high-water rescues across the city, including the scene where the death was reported.

NBC 5 crews captured video of Dallas Fire-Rescue teams launching a boat to reach two vehicles trapped in rising waters under the I-635 bridge. The cars were partially submerged when first responders arrived, but floodwaters quickly rose, completely covering the vehicles.

Witnesses saw two people escape from one of the vehicles. Crews had to wait for water levels to recede before safely checking inside the other vehicle. The Dallas County Medical Examiner arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m., confirming one fatality. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

In total, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to five water rescues across the city overnight. Three incidents involved multiple vehicles stranded in high water, and one involved a car that stalled out.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says their teams train year-round for swift water rescues. The department operates two dedicated swift water stations, with several other stations equipped with fast water boats and rescue gear to respond during severe weather events.

Officials continue to urge drivers to avoid flooded roads and to never attempt to drive through standing water.