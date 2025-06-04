The wait to learn if Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will sign or veto the proposed statewide ban on THC continues.

Last month, the Texas Senate passed SB 3. The bill would ban all THC products, including gummies, drinks, and vapes infused with the cannabis-based product.

Zar Wellness, a veteran-owned cannabis shop based in The Colony, went public to urge the governor to act with a veto.

“Veto SB3. It’s the right thing to do,” Razia Qureshi-Shalami, co-owner of Zar Wellness, said. “Create the body that needs to actually do the enforcement. And go out there and clean the market.”

She and her husband, Asad Shalami, launched their business in 2019 with a mission to help save the lives of veterans through cannabis-based products like THC.

“Twenty-two veterans take their lives a day directly through suicide,” Qureshi-Shalami said. “My husband aside, he lost four good friends in the Army.”

The couple offers a 22% discount to all veterans year-round. However, two out of three customers, they said, are not veterans.

“We've had a lot of individuals who, I think, by any human nature, is you go, ‘Man, my medicine is in jeopardy,'” Razia said.

Some research suggests that THC could provide relief for PTSD, chronic pain, and help regulate mood changes.

“In a second, something is signed, and it could wipe out an industry, an industry that's booming in Texas,” Razia said.

According to Razia, their team is composed of certified cannabis consultants to help educate on the different cannabis strains available.

“We also educate on the compounds, on our proprietary blends, and we ensure that people know what they're taking,” Razia said.

SB 3 aims to prevent the sale of THC to minors and ban the marketing practices that, in some cases, have targeted children. Razia said she agrees.

“We're not proponents of marketing to children. We never have been,” Razia said.

However, she said a statewide ban is not necessary.

“Let's sit down at the table. There are several organizations that have already written what those regulations are, and even the state has those regulations in place. These were put in years ago. They just weren't enforced,” Razia said. “What we're proponents of is enforced regulation. We've been doing these things from the beginning, age gating 21 and above for any type of psychoactive substance.”

Lingering questions remain over the future of THC in Texas.