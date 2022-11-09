Republican Tim O'Hare Defeats Deborah Peoples in Race for Tarrant County Judge

Tarrant County voters have elected Tim O’Hare as the new Tarrant County Judge.

O’Hare said his opponent, Democrat Deborah Peoples, called him to congratulate him on the race late Tuesday evening and concede. O’Hare, who previously served as Tarrant County GOP chair, described the phone call as a “classy” gesture from Peoples who once served as Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman.

The two worked well together during their time as chairs, O’Hare told reporters at his watch party Tuesday.

“It was a hard-fought campaign. I stayed true to who I am. I told people what I would do, what I believe,” he said. “I think we need more people running for office that are not saying what they’re supposed to say to get elected but really honest.”

The latest results show O’Hare secured about 53% of the votes, while more than 47% voted for Peoples. O’Hare’s campaign has focused heavily on lowering property taxes and strong support for law enforcement.

Issues highlighted in Peoples’ campaign included affordable housing and increasing job opportunities.

“While tonight’s results weren’t what we wanted for Texas, I will spend the rest of my days working to grow prosperity in Tarrant County, protect the rights of all Texans, and ensure that common sense can win out over extremism, ” Peoples said Tuesday night.

On the campaign trail, O'Hare has caught heat with claims that he would be divisive if elected. Asked by a reporter how he would be inclusive during a press availability Tuesday night, O'Hare responded "the media" asked questions that divided people.

“I love God. I love my family. I love my county. I love my country,” he said. “Ultimately, I’m not going to be able to bring every single human being together. We’re at a very difficult divided political time, and you people don’t help us.”

Current Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced in June 2021 he would not seek re-election for a fifth term. Judge Whitley ultimately did not endorse a candidate in the race.

In a tweet, Whitley said his first call Wednesday would be to O’Hare to “get to work on a successful transition for county judge.”

Congrats to all winners of today’s election! Democracy takes all of us – thx to all who voted, worked the polls, ran for office, or supported a loved one running a campaign. My 1st call tomorrow will be to @TimothyOHare to get to work on a successful transition for County Judge. — Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley (@judge_whitley) November 9, 2022

O’Hare is ready to get to work in Tarrant County leading the commissioner’s court.