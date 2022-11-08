UPDATED: See the latest midterm 2022 returns for all Texas races here.

Voters in the city of Denton passed two propositions on the ballot for Election Day.

The special elections asked residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.

The vote on recalling Maguire passed and was restricted to residents of her district. The vote on Proposition B, which also passed, was put before the entire city.

The reason for the recall election doesn't appear on the ballot, but according to reporting by the Denton Record-Chronicle, the basis was a meme Maguire posted on Facebook in January.

The second proposition asked voters to consider decriminalizing misdemeanor possession of marijuana in the city.

The DRC said the ordinance aims to eliminate all tickets and arrests for possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia. It would also prevent Denton police from stopping and frisking people when they smell weed and prevent city funds from being used to test THC levels of substances thought to contain cannabis.

The aforementioned measures would not apply when police are investigating felony narcotics crimes or violent felony crimes. The ordinance would not apply to the Texas Women's University and the University of North Texas jurisdictions.