Denton City Council Proposes Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance

City of Denton leaders are moving forward with a proposed ordinance that would direct city police to release people for low-level marijuana offenses inside city limits, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

The DRC said the ordinance, if approved by voters in November, will eliminate all tickets and arrests for possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia. It would also prevent Denton police from stopping and frisking people when they smell weed and prevent city funds from being used to test THC levels of substances thought to contain cannabis.

The aforementioned measures would not apply when police are investigating felony narcotics crimes or violent felony crimes.

The Record-Chronicle says that if Denton voters approve the plan in November, the city said it would only be a few months until low-level cannabis prohibition ends in Denton.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The ordinance would not apply to the Texas Women's University and the University of North Texas jurisdictions.