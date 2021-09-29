Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2021

Add your flower to the fight to end Alzheimer’s with NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening right now and you can participate from home, or by joining a local event. To find an event near you visit www.act.alz.org. Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed at each event to ensure the safety and health of participants, staff and volunteers. Each event will implement safety guidelines such as social distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks will be available on site as well.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event that raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. To participate, just follow three simple steps. First you must register for your local walk. You can sign up as a team or individual. Next, you will begin fundraising and helping spread the word. The Alzheimer’s Association provides tips and coaching, including easy ways to raise funds online. Lastly, join the Alzheimer’s Association on walk day. You can participate in one of their in-person events or you can walk from home.

North Texas Walk Days:

Saturday, October 2

Waco

Brazos East Park

3516 N Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Waco, Texas 76702

Saturday, October 9

Abilene

Grover Nelson Park

2070 Zoo Lane

Abilene, Texas 79602

Saturday, October 16

Northeast Tarrant County

The REC of Grapevine

1175 Municipal Way

Grapevine, Texas 76051

Saturday, October 23

The Colony

Grandscape at NFM

4001 Destination Dr

The Colony, Texas 75056

Saturday, October 30

Ellis County

Getzendaner Park

400 s Grand Ave

Waxahachie, Texas 75165

Fort Worth

The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

Weatherford

Saturday, November 6

Dallas

Dallas City Hall Plaza

1500 Marilla Street

Dallas, Texas 75201

Saturday, November 20

Arlington

Texas Live! – Arlington Backyard

1650 E Randol Mil Road

Arlington, Texas 76011

Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2021

Alzheimer’s Association

North Central Texas Chapter

In-Person Event

Can Participate at Home

To register visit, www.act.alz.org.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

In 1980, a group of family caregivers and individuals founded the Alzheimer’s Association. They recognized the importance of creating an organization that could unite caregivers, provide support to those facing Alzheimer’s and advance research for the disease. Today, the Alzheimer’s Association positively impacts millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. They are the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information, visit www.alz.org.