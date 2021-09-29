Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2021

Add your flower to the fight to end Alzheimer’s with NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening right now and you can participate from home, or by joining a local event. To find an event near you visit www.act.alz.org. Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed at each event to ensure the safety and health of participants, staff and volunteers. Each event will implement safety guidelines such as social distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks will be available on site as well.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event that raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. To participate, just follow three simple steps. First you must register for your local walk. You can sign up as a team or individual. Next, you will begin fundraising and helping spread the word. The Alzheimer’s Association provides tips and coaching, including easy ways to raise funds online. Lastly, join the Alzheimer’s Association on walk day. You can participate in one of their in-person events or you can walk from home.
NBC 5 is a media sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
North Texas Walk Days:
Saturday, October 2
Waco
Brazos East Park
3516 N Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Waco, Texas 76702
Saturday, October 9
Abilene
Grover Nelson Park
2070 Zoo Lane
Abilene, Texas 79602
Saturday, October 16
Northeast Tarrant County
The REC of Grapevine
1175 Municipal Way
Grapevine, Texas 76051
Saturday, October 23
The Colony
Grandscape at NFM
4001 Destination Dr
The Colony, Texas 75056
Saturday, October 30
Ellis County
Getzendaner Park
400 s Grand Ave
Waxahachie, Texas 75165
Fort Worth
The Shops at Clearfork
5188 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76109
Weatherford
The Shops at Clearfork
5188 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76109
Saturday, November 6
Dallas
Dallas City Hall Plaza
1500 Marilla Street
Dallas, Texas 75201
Saturday, November 20
Arlington
Texas Live! – Arlington Backyard
1650 E Randol Mil Road
Arlington, Texas 76011
Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2021
Alzheimer’s Association
North Central Texas Chapter
In-Person Event
Can Participate at Home
To register visit, www.act.alz.org.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
In 1980, a group of family caregivers and individuals founded the Alzheimer’s Association. They recognized the importance of creating an organization that could unite caregivers, provide support to those facing Alzheimer’s and advance research for the disease. Today, the Alzheimer’s Association positively impacts millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. They are the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information, visit www.alz.org.