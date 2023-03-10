Unstoppable Women: Julie Butner

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with HerStory.

Julie Butner serves as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) was founded in 1982 by a group of Fort Worth residents concerned about hunger in their community. In 2022, the Tarrant Area Food Bank celebrated its 40th Anniversary. As Fort Worth has grown to the 12th largest city in the nation, so has the need for the Food Bank’s mission to “empower communities to eliminate hunger by providing food, education and resources through innovation and collaboration.” In addition to Tarrant County, TAFB services span 12 counties including: Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell and Wise. Tarrant County ranks in the top 10 counties in the U.S. for the highest number of hungry people overall. With 1 in 6 people, and 1 in 4 children, across its service area struggling with hunger and food insecurity, the need is tremendous.

Prior to joining the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Julie spent most of her career working for large, multinational corporations in the healthcare industry, specifically focused on food and nutrition, and has held a variety of positions in operations and business development. Julie also served as a Captain in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm.

Julie graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Coordinated Dietetics and holds a Master of Science in Food Systems Management with an emphasis in Health Promotion from the University of Oklahoma. She is a Registered, Licensed Dietitian.

Julie has served in leadership roles in many organizations including: Fort Worth Rotary, Cowtown Marathon Children’s Activities for Life & Fitness, Fort Worth Circle Theatre Board, Leadership Fort Worth, Delta Gamma Fraternity, Leukemia Society, and Fort Worth Sister Cities. In August of 2022, Julie joined the Food Bank News Editorial Advisory Board, a CEO-level group that works to advance information about best practices in hunger relief.

In her spare time, Julie enjoys tennis, running, yoga, golf, and travels with her husband of 30 years, Greg, and their two Labradors.

