Unstoppable Women: Dr. Cheryl Jackson

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with HerStory.

Dr. Cheryl Jackson is the Founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. She founded Minnie's Food Pantry, a national award winning charity, on April 1, 2008 to honor her mother, the late Minnie Hawthorne-Ewing D.D.

Dr. Jackson is an award winning social entrepreneur, motivational speaker, author, television host, producer and catalyst for change. Under her leadership, Minnie’s Food Pantry has 11 locations and has provided more than twenty-three million meals to families in need.

